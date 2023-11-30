NMDC Steel share price Today Live Updates : NMDC Steel Surges in Trading Today

On the last day, NMDC Steel's stock opened at ₹44.39 and closed at ₹43.52. The highest price reached during the day was ₹44.39, while the lowest price was ₹43.01. The market capitalization of NMDC Steel is ₹12,669.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹59.8, and the 52-week low is ₹29.05. The BSE volume for the stock was 395,857 shares.
Today, the low price for NMDC Steel stock was ₹42.9, while the high price reached ₹43.66.
The current price of NMDC Steel stock is ₹43.31, with a percent change of 0.19 and a net change of 0.08. This indicates a small increase in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.76%
|3 Months
|-23.22%
|6 Months
|-1.03%
|YTD
|-99999.99%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
The current data for NMDC Steel stock shows that the price is ₹43.23, with a percent change of -0.67 and a net change of -0.29. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.67% and the value has decreased by ₹0.29.
The BSE volume for NMDC Steel on the last day was 395,857 shares.
