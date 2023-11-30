Hello User
NMDC Steel share price Today Live Updates : NMDC Steel Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:18 AM IST
Livemint

NMDC Steel stock price went up today, 30 Nov 2023, by 0.19 %. The stock closed at 43.23 per share. The stock is currently trading at 43.31 per share. Investors should monitor NMDC Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NMDC Steel

On the last day, NMDC Steel's stock opened at 44.39 and closed at 43.52. The highest price reached during the day was 44.39, while the lowest price was 43.01. The market capitalization of NMDC Steel is 12,669.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 59.8, and the 52-week low is 29.05. The BSE volume for the stock was 395,857 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Nov 2023, 10:18 AM IST NMDC Steel share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price for NMDC Steel stock was 42.9, while the high price reached 43.66.

30 Nov 2023, 09:40 AM IST NMDC Steel share price update :NMDC Steel trading at ₹43.31, up 0.19% from yesterday's ₹43.23

The current price of NMDC Steel stock is 43.31, with a percent change of 0.19 and a net change of 0.08. This indicates a small increase in the stock price.

30 Nov 2023, 09:32 AM IST NMDC Steel share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.76%
3 Months-23.22%
6 Months-1.03%
YTD-99999.99%
1 Year-99999.99%
30 Nov 2023, 09:00 AM IST NMDC Steel share price Today :NMDC Steel trading at ₹43.23, down -0.67% from yesterday's ₹43.52

The current data for NMDC Steel stock shows that the price is 43.23, with a percent change of -0.67 and a net change of -0.29. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.67% and the value has decreased by 0.29.

30 Nov 2023, 08:06 AM IST NMDC Steel share price Live :NMDC Steel closed at ₹43.52 on last trading day

The BSE volume for NMDC Steel on the last day was 395,857 shares. The closing price of the stock was 43.52.

