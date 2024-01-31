Hello User
NMDC Steel share price Today Live Updates : NMDC Steel stock plummets with negative trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NMDC Steel stock price went down today, 31 Jan 2024, by -2.07 %. The stock closed at 67.16 per share. The stock is currently trading at 65.77 per share. Investors should monitor NMDC Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NMDC Steel Stock Price Today

NMDC Steel Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of NMDC Steel was 68.96 and the close price was 67.16. The stock reached a high of 69.52 and a low of 65.05. The market capitalization of NMDC Steel is 19,274.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 67.94 and the 52-week low is 29.05. The BSE volume for the stock was 2,290,064 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jan 2024, 09:01 AM IST NMDC Steel share price Today :NMDC Steel trading at ₹65.77, down -2.07% from yesterday's ₹67.16

As per the current data, the NMDC Steel stock is trading at a price of 65.77. The stock has witnessed a percent change of -2.07, indicating a decline in value. The net change in the stock's price is -1.39, suggesting a decrease of 1.39 from the previous trading session.

31 Jan 2024, 08:00 AM IST NMDC Steel share price Live :NMDC Steel closed at ₹67.16 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for NMDC Steel on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 2,290,064. The closing price for the stock was 67.16.

