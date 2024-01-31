NMDC Steel share price Today Live Updates : NMDC Steel stock plummets with negative trading

NMDC Steel Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of NMDC Steel was ₹68.96 and the close price was ₹67.16. The stock reached a high of ₹69.52 and a low of ₹65.05. The market capitalization of NMDC Steel is ₹19,274.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹67.94 and the 52-week low is ₹29.05. The BSE volume for the stock was 2,290,064 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.