NMDC Steel share price Today Live Updates : NMDC Steel stock plummets with negative trading

NMDC Steel Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of NMDC Steel was ₹68.96 and the close price was ₹67.16. The stock reached a high of ₹69.52 and a low of ₹65.05. The market capitalization of NMDC Steel is ₹19,274.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹67.94 and the 52-week low is ₹29.05. The BSE volume for the stock was 2,290,064 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
As per the current data, the NMDC Steel stock is trading at a price of ₹65.77. The stock has witnessed a percent change of -2.07, indicating a decline in value. The net change in the stock's price is -1.39, suggesting a decrease of ₹1.39 from the previous trading session.
On the last day of trading for NMDC Steel on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 2,290,064. The closing price for the stock was ₹67.16.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!