NMDC Steel Share Price Live blog for 03 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 01:05 PM IST Trade
Livemint

NMDC Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : NMDC Steel stock price went up today, 03 Jun 2024, by 3.65 %. The stock closed at 60.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 62.4 per share. Investors should monitor NMDC Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NMDC Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

NMDC Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, NMDC Steel's open price was 63.36, closing at 60.20. The stock reached a high of 64.29 and a low of 61.62. The market capitalization stood at 18,286.98 crore. The 52-week high was 73.67 and the 52-week low was 39.17. The BSE volume for the day was 738,245 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jun 2024, 01:05 PM IST NMDC Steel Share Price Today Live: NMDC Steel share price live: Today's Price range

NMDC Steel Share Price Today Live: NMDC Steel stock had a low of 61.62 and a high of 64.29 on the current day.

03 Jun 2024, 12:27 PM IST NMDC Steel Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days61.73
10 Days62.91
20 Days62.91
50 Days62.91
100 Days62.91
300 Days62.91
03 Jun 2024, 12:21 PM IST NMDC Steel Share Price Today Live: NMDC Steel Short Term and Long Term Trends

NMDC Steel Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of NMDC Steel share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

03 Jun 2024, 11:20 AM IST NMDC Steel Share Price Today Live: NMDC Steel closed at ₹60.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

NMDC Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 64.29 & 61.62 yesterday to end at 60.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

