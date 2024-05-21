NMDC Steel share price Today Live Updates : NMDC Steel shares rise in trading today

NMDC Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, NMDC Steel opened at ₹0.0 and closed at ₹65.46. The stock reached a high of ₹66.02 and a low of ₹65.19. The market capitalization stood at ₹64.34 crore. The 52-week high for NMDC Steel was ₹73.67, and the low was ₹36.17. There were no shares traded on the BSE volume for the day.
NMDC Steel Share Price Today Live: NMDC Steel share price is at ₹65.52 and has crossed the key daily support price level of ₹769.58. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant selling pressure and the price can decline further.
NMDC Steel Share Price Today Live: The share price of NMDC Steel has decreased by -0.72% and is currently trading at ₹64.99. Over the past year, NMDC Steel shares have gained 76.65% to reach ₹64.99. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 22.87% to 22,502.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.21%
|3 Months
|0.63%
|6 Months
|52.74%
|YTD
|27.33%
|1 Year
|76.65%
NMDC Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NMDC Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|843.68
|Support 1
|806.63
|Resistance 2
|864.37
|Support 2
|790.27
|Resistance 3
|880.73
|Support 3
|769.58
NMDC Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 86.16% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 135 k.
NMDC Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹66.02 & ₹65.19 yesterday to end at ₹65.46. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
