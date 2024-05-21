Hello User
NMDC Steel share price Today Live Updates : NMDC Steel shares rise in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 09:34 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NMDC Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : NMDC Steel stock price went up today, 21 May 2024, by 0.09 %. The stock closed at 65.46 per share. The stock is currently trading at 65.52 per share. Investors should monitor NMDC Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NMDC Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

NMDC Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, NMDC Steel opened at 0.0 and closed at 65.46. The stock reached a high of 66.02 and a low of 65.19. The market capitalization stood at 64.34 crore. The 52-week high for NMDC Steel was 73.67, and the low was 36.17. There were no shares traded on the BSE volume for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 May 2024, 09:34 AM IST NMDC Steel Share Price Today Live: NMDC Steel trading at ₹65.52, up 0.09% from yesterday's ₹65.46

NMDC Steel Share Price Today Live: NMDC Steel share price is at 65.52 and has crossed the key daily support price level of 769.58. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant selling pressure and the price can decline further.

21 May 2024, 09:19 AM IST NMDC Steel Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

NMDC Steel Share Price Today Live: The share price of NMDC Steel has decreased by -0.72% and is currently trading at 64.99. Over the past year, NMDC Steel shares have gained 76.65% to reach 64.99. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 22.87% to 22,502.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.21%
3 Months0.63%
6 Months52.74%
YTD27.33%
1 Year76.65%
21 May 2024, 08:46 AM IST NMDC Steel Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

NMDC Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NMDC Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1843.68Support 1806.63
Resistance 2864.37Support 2790.27
Resistance 3880.73Support 3769.58
21 May 2024, 08:17 AM IST NMDC Steel Share Price Today Live: NMDC Steel volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 16675 k

NMDC Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 86.16% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 135 k.

21 May 2024, 08:03 AM IST NMDC Steel Share Price Today Live: NMDC Steel closed at ₹65.46 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

NMDC Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 66.02 & 65.19 yesterday to end at 65.46. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.