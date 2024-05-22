Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

NMDC Steel share price Today Live Updates : NMDC Steel Stock Rises in Today's Trading

22 min read . Updated: 22 May 2024, 01:33 PM IST
Livemint

NMDC Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : NMDC Steel stock price went up today, 22 May 2024, by 1.08 %. The stock closed at 817.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 826.2 per share. Investors should monitor NMDC Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NMDC Steel Share Price Today Live Updates
NMDC Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

NMDC Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, NMDC Steel had a trading day with an open price of 0.0, closing at 817.35. The stock reached a high of 833.55 and a low of 815.35. With a market capitalization of approximately 2499.70 billion, the 52-week high and low for the stock were 1149.0 and 660.55 respectively. However, there was no trading volume reported on the BSE for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 May 2024, 01:33:43 PM IST

NMDC Steel Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

NMDC Steel Share Price Live Updates: During the previous trading hour, NMDC Steel reached a high of 66.35 and a low of 65.64. The stock broke all hourly resistance levels and is showing strong bullish signals. Traders should assess overbought conditions in the hourly timeframe and adjust their stop losses accordingly.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 166.14Support 165.43
Resistance 266.6Support 265.18
Resistance 366.85Support 364.72
22 May 2024, 01:07:44 PM IST

NMDC Steel Share Price Live Updates: Divgi Torqtransfer Systems share price live: Today's Price range

NMDC Steel Share Price Live Updates: Divgi Torqtransfer Systems stock's price fluctuated today with a low of 820 and a high of 844.

22 May 2024, 12:54:49 PM IST

NMDC Steel Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 212.05% higher than yesterday

NMDC Steel Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of NMDC Steel by 12 AM has increased by 212.05% compared to yesterday, with the price trading at 826.2, a rise of 1.08%. Volume traded is a crucial metric alongside price for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with high volume could signal further price declines.

22 May 2024, 12:33:43 PM IST

NMDC Steel Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

NMDC Steel Share Price Today Live: NMDC Steel reached a peak of 66.23 and a low of 65.62 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock surpassed all the hourly resistance levels, showing strong bullish momentum. Traders should assess potentially overbought conditions in the hourly timeframe and consider adjusting stop losses accordingly.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 166.3Support 165.69
Resistance 266.57Support 265.35
Resistance 366.91Support 365.08
22 May 2024, 12:26:02 PM IST

NMDC Steel Share Price Today Live: NMDC Steel Short Term and Long Term Trends

NMDC Steel Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of NMDC Steel share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

22 May 2024, 12:25:35 PM IST

NMDC Steel Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days63.59
10 Days62.36
20 Days63.52
50 Days60.77
100 Days58.90
300 Days53.61
22 May 2024, 12:15:48 PM IST

NMDC Steel Share Price Today Live: NMDC Steel trading at ₹826.2, up 1.08% from yesterday's ₹817.35

NMDC Steel Share Price Today Live: NMDC Steel share price is at 826.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 813.05 and 831.25 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 813.05 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 831.25 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 May 2024, 11:36:22 AM IST

NMDC Steel Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

NMDC Steel Share Price Today Live: NMDC Steel reached a peak of 66.43 and a low of 65.73 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock surpassed all hourly resistance levels, suggesting a strong bullish trend. Traders should monitor for potential overbought conditions in the hourly timeframe and consider adjusting stop losses accordingly.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 166.29Support 165.59
Resistance 266.71Support 265.31
Resistance 366.99Support 364.89
22 May 2024, 11:30:13 AM IST

NMDC Steel Share Price Live Updates: NMDC Steel trading at ₹827, up 1.18% from yesterday's ₹817.35

NMDC Steel Share Price Live Updates: NMDC Steel share price is at 827 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 813.05 and 831.25 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 813.05 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 831.25 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 May 2024, 11:19:59 AM IST

NMDC Steel Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

NMDC Steel Share Price Live Updates: Today, NMDC Steel's stock price increased by 1.5% to reach 829.65, outperforming its peers in the market. While Droneacharya Aerial Innovations saw a decline, peers like ESAF Small Finance Bank, Aveer Foods, and Sahara Maritime experienced growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also showed slight gains of 0.03% and 0.1% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Droneacharya Aerial Innovations139.85-2.45-1.72221.0125.25813.12
ESAF Small Finance Bank54.920.450.8382.2647.952827.17
Divgi Torqtransfer Systems829.6512.31.51149.0660.55243137.71
Aveer Foods495.623.65.0693.0364.958474.2
Sahara Maritime54.00.00.090.047.0490.12
22 May 2024, 10:53:57 AM IST

NMDC Steel Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -97.26% lower than yesterday

NMDC Steel Share Price Live Updates: The volume of NMDC Steel traded up to 10 AM is down by 97.26% compared to yesterday, with the price at 830, reflecting a decrease of 1.55%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial factor in analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a potentially lasting upward trend, while a decline in price alongside higher volume could suggest further price decreases.

22 May 2024, 10:34:06 AM IST

NMDC Steel Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

NMDC Steel Share Price Live Updates: NMDC Steel touched a high of 67.0 & a low of 64.95 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 167.08Support 165.03
Resistance 268.07Support 263.97
Resistance 369.13Support 362.98
22 May 2024, 09:50:54 AM IST

NMDC Steel Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

NMDC Steel Share Price Live Updates: Today, NMDC Steel's stock price rose by 0.54% to reach 821.8, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. Droneacharya Aerial Innovations is declining, whereas ESAF Small Finance Bank, Aveer Foods, and Sahara Maritime are all showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.15% and down by -0.04% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Droneacharya Aerial Innovations140.0-2.3-1.62221.0125.25813.99
ESAF Small Finance Bank54.530.060.1182.2647.952807.09
Divgi Torqtransfer Systems821.84.450.541149.0660.55240837.19
Aveer Foods472.00.00.0693.0364.958070.67
Sahara Maritime54.00.00.090.047.0490.12
22 May 2024, 09:32:26 AM IST

NMDC Steel Share Price Today Live: NMDC Steel trading at ₹827, up 1.18% from yesterday's ₹817.35

NMDC Steel Share Price Today Live: NMDC Steel share price is at 827 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 813.05 and 831.25 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 813.05 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 831.25 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 May 2024, 09:24:12 AM IST

NMDC Steel Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

NMDC Steel Share Price Today Live: The share price of NMDC Steel has increased by 1.15% and is currently trading at 826.75. Over the past year, NMDC Steel's shares have gained 9.87%, reaching 826.75. In contrast, the Nifty index has surged by 23.01% to 22576.60 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.6%
3 Months-6.04%
6 Months-27.51%
YTD-16.5%
1 Year9.87%
22 May 2024, 08:45:02 AM IST

NMDC Steel Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

NMDC Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NMDC Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1831.25Support 1813.05
Resistance 2841.5Support 2805.1
Resistance 3849.45Support 3794.85
22 May 2024, 08:16:39 AM IST

NMDC Steel Share Price Today Live: NMDC Steel volume yesterday was 27 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 15425 k

NMDC Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 99.82% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 22 k & BSE volume was 5 k.

22 May 2024, 08:00:48 AM IST

NMDC Steel Share Price Today Live: NMDC Steel closed at ₹817.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

NMDC Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 833.55 & 815.35 yesterday to end at 817.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

