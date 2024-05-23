Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

NMDC Steel Share Price Live blog for 23 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 09:22 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NMDC Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : NMDC Steel stock price went up today, 23 May 2024, by 0.19 %. The stock closed at 817.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 818.9 per share. Investors should monitor NMDC Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NMDC Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

NMDC Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, NMDC Steel opened at 830 and closed at 817.35. The high for the day was 844 and the low was 815.05. The market capitalization stood at 2504.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1149 and the 52-week low is 660.55. The BSE volume for the day was 798 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 May 2024, 09:22 AM IST NMDC Steel Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

NMDC Steel Share Price Today Live: The share price of NMDC Steel has increased by 1.28% and is currently trading at 830.25. Over the past year, NMDC Steel shares have seen a price gain of 6.75% to reach 830.25. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 23.39% to 22,614.10 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.47%
3 Months-6.04%
6 Months-24.5%
YTD-16.36%
1 Year6.75%
23 May 2024, 08:46 AM IST NMDC Steel Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

NMDC Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NMDC Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1836.92Support 1807.97
Resistance 2854.93Support 2797.03
Resistance 3865.87Support 3779.02
23 May 2024, 08:27 AM IST NMDC Steel Share Price Today Live: NMDC Steel volume yesterday was 27 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 15425 k

NMDC Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 99.82% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 22 k & BSE volume was 5 k.

23 May 2024, 08:04 AM IST NMDC Steel Share Price Today Live: NMDC Steel closed at ₹817.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

NMDC Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 844 & 815.05 yesterday to end at 817.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.