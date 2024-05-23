NMDC Steel Share Price Live blog for 23 May 2024

NMDC Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, NMDC Steel opened at ₹830 and closed at ₹817.35. The high for the day was ₹844 and the low was ₹815.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹2504.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1149 and the 52-week low is ₹660.55. The BSE volume for the day was 798 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NMDC Steel Share Price Today Live: The share price of NMDC Steel has increased by 1.28% and is currently trading at ₹830.25. Over the past year, NMDC Steel shares have seen a price gain of 6.75% to reach ₹830.25. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 23.39% to 22,614.10 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.47%
|3 Months
|-6.04%
|6 Months
|-24.5%
|YTD
|-16.36%
|1 Year
|6.75%
NMDC Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NMDC Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|836.92
|Support 1
|807.97
|Resistance 2
|854.93
|Support 2
|797.03
|Resistance 3
|865.87
|Support 3
|779.02
NMDC Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 99.82% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 22 k & BSE volume was 5 k.
NMDC Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹844 & ₹815.05 yesterday to end at ₹817.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend