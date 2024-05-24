NMDC Steel Share Price Live blog for 24 May 2024

NMDC Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, NMDC Steel opened at ₹826.8, closed at ₹819.75 with a high of ₹835.55 and a low of ₹825.4. The market capitalization stood at 2550.46 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1149 and the 52-week low was ₹660.55. The BSE volume for the day was 765 shares traded.
NMDC Steel Share Price Today Live:
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
NMDC Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 99.82% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 k & BSE volume was .
NMDC Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹835.55 & ₹825.4 yesterday to end at ₹819.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend