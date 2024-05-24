Hello User
NMDC Steel Share Price Live blog for 24 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NMDC Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : NMDC Steel stock price went up today, 24 May 2024, by 1.73 %. The stock closed at 819.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 833.95 per share. Investors should monitor NMDC Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NMDC Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

NMDC Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, NMDC Steel opened at 826.8, closed at 819.75 with a high of 835.55 and a low of 825.4. The market capitalization stood at 2550.46 crore. The 52-week high was 1149 and the 52-week low was 660.55. The BSE volume for the day was 765 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 May 2024, 08:33 AM IST NMDC Steel Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

NMDC Steel Share Price Today Live:

RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
Strong Buy2222
Buy0000
Hold0000
Sell0000
Strong Sell0000
24 May 2024, 08:21 AM IST NMDC Steel Share Price Today Live: NMDC Steel volume yesterday was 18 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 10649 k

NMDC Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 99.82% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 k & BSE volume was .

24 May 2024, 08:03 AM IST NMDC Steel Share Price Today Live: NMDC Steel closed at ₹819.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

NMDC Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 835.55 & 825.4 yesterday to end at 819.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

