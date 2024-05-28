Hello User
NMDC Steel Share Price Live blog for 28 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 09:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NMDC Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : NMDC Steel stock price went down today, 28 May 2024, by -6.28 %. The stock closed at 815.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 764.5 per share. Investors should monitor NMDC Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NMDC Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

NMDC Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, NMDC Steel opened at 800 and closed at 815.7. The stock reached a high of 800 and a low of 730.2. The market capitalization stood at 2338.06 crores. The 52-week high for the stock was 1149 and the low was 660.55. The BSE volume for the day was 6819 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 May 2024, 09:20 AM IST NMDC Steel Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

NMDC Steel Share Price Today Live: The price of NMDC Steel shares has decreased by -0.17% and is currently trading at 763.90. Over the past year, the price of NMDC Steel shares has dropped by -7.81% to 763.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 23.30% to 22932.45 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-7.01%
3 Months-11.36%
6 Months-29.08%
YTD-21.98%
1 Year-7.81%
28 May 2024, 08:50 AM IST NMDC Steel Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

NMDC Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NMDC Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1799.6Support 1729.8
Resistance 2834.7Support 2695.1
Resistance 3869.4Support 3660.0
28 May 2024, 08:36 AM IST NMDC Steel Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

NMDC Steel Share Price Today Live:

RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
Strong Buy1222
Buy1000
Hold0000
Sell0000
Strong Sell0000
28 May 2024, 08:18 AM IST NMDC Steel Share Price Today Live: NMDC Steel volume yesterday was 101 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 10094 k

NMDC Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 98.99% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 94 k & BSE volume was 6 k.

28 May 2024, 08:06 AM IST NMDC Steel Share Price Today Live: NMDC Steel closed at ₹815.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

NMDC Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 800 & 730.2 yesterday to end at 815.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

