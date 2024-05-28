NMDC Steel Share Price Live blog for 28 May 2024

NMDC Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, NMDC Steel opened at ₹800 and closed at ₹815.7. The stock reached a high of ₹800 and a low of ₹730.2. The market capitalization stood at 2338.06 crores. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1149 and the low was ₹660.55. The BSE volume for the day was 6819 shares.
NMDC Steel Share Price Today Live: The price of NMDC Steel shares has decreased by -0.17% and is currently trading at ₹763.90. Over the past year, the price of NMDC Steel shares has dropped by -7.81% to ₹763.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 23.30% to 22932.45 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-7.01%
|3 Months
|-11.36%
|6 Months
|-29.08%
|YTD
|-21.98%
|1 Year
|-7.81%
NMDC Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NMDC Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|799.6
|Support 1
|729.8
|Resistance 2
|834.7
|Support 2
|695.1
|Resistance 3
|869.4
|Support 3
|660.0
NMDC Steel Share Price Today Live:
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
NMDC Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 98.99% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 94 k & BSE volume was 6 k.
NMDC Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹800 & ₹730.2 yesterday to end at ₹815.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend