NMDC Steel Share Price Live blog for 29 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NMDC Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : NMDC Steel stock price went down today, 29 May 2024, by -1.8 %. The stock closed at 765.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 751.45 per share. Investors should monitor NMDC Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NMDC Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

NMDC Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : NMDC Steel's stock saw a modest increase on the last day, opening at 764 and closing at 765.2. The high for the day was 769.9, while the low was 749.1. The market cap stood at 2298.15 cr. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 1149 and 660.55 respectively. BSE volume for the day was 3499 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 May 2024, 08:48 AM IST NMDC Steel Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

NMDC Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NMDC Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1764.53Support 1743.73
Resistance 2777.62Support 2736.02
Resistance 3785.33Support 3722.93
29 May 2024, 08:30 AM IST NMDC Steel Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

NMDC Steel Share Price Today Live:

RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
Strong Buy1222
Buy1000
Hold0000
Sell0000
Strong Sell0000
29 May 2024, 08:17 AM IST NMDC Steel Share Price Today Live: NMDC Steel volume yesterday was 101 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 10094 k

NMDC Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 98.99% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 94 k & BSE volume was 6 k.

29 May 2024, 08:02 AM IST NMDC Steel Share Price Today Live: NMDC Steel closed at ₹765.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

NMDC Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 769.9 & 749.1 yesterday to end at 765.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

