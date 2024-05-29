NMDC Steel Share Price Live blog for 29 May 2024

NMDC Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : NMDC Steel's stock saw a modest increase on the last day, opening at ₹764 and closing at ₹765.2. The high for the day was ₹769.9, while the low was ₹749.1. The market cap stood at ₹2298.15 cr. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹1149 and ₹660.55 respectively. BSE volume for the day was 3499 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NMDC Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NMDC Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|764.53
|Support 1
|743.73
|Resistance 2
|777.62
|Support 2
|736.02
|Resistance 3
|785.33
|Support 3
|722.93
NMDC Steel Share Price Today Live:
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
NMDC Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 98.99% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 94 k & BSE volume was 6 k.
NMDC Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹769.9 & ₹749.1 yesterday to end at ₹765.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend