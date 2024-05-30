Hello User
NMDC Steel Share Price Live blog for 30 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NMDC Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : NMDC Steel stock price went down today, 30 May 2024, by -1.86 %. The stock closed at 750.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 736.15 per share. Investors should monitor NMDC Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NMDC Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

NMDC Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : NMDC Steel's stock opened at 751.9 and closed at 750.1 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 755.95, while the low was 735.05. The market capitalization stands at 2251.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1149 and the 52-week low is 660.55. The BSE volume for the day was 1521 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 May 2024, 08:46 AM IST NMDC Steel Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

NMDC Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NMDC Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1749.72Support 1728.82
Resistance 2763.28Support 2721.48
Resistance 3770.62Support 3707.92
30 May 2024, 08:19 AM IST NMDC Steel Share Price Today Live: NMDC Steel volume yesterday was 20 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 8825 k

NMDC Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 99.77% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 k & BSE volume was .

30 May 2024, 08:02 AM IST NMDC Steel Share Price Today Live: NMDC Steel closed at ₹750.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

NMDC Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 755.95 & 735.05 yesterday to end at 750.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

