NMDC Steel Share Price Live blog for 30 May 2024

NMDC Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : NMDC Steel's stock opened at ₹751.9 and closed at ₹750.1 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹755.95, while the low was ₹735.05. The market capitalization stands at 2251.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1149 and the 52-week low is ₹660.55. The BSE volume for the day was 1521 shares.
NMDC Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NMDC Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|749.72
|Support 1
|728.82
|Resistance 2
|763.28
|Support 2
|721.48
|Resistance 3
|770.62
|Support 3
|707.92
NMDC Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 99.77% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 k & BSE volume was .
NMDC Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹755.95 & ₹735.05 yesterday to end at ₹750.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend