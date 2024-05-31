Hello User
NMDC Steel share price Today Live Updates : NMDC Steel stock on the rise today

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NMDC Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : NMDC Steel stock price went up today, 31 May 2024, by 1.54 %. The stock closed at 704.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 714.9 per share. Investors should monitor NMDC Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NMDC Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

NMDC Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, NMDC Steel opened at 737 and closed at 740.8. The stock reached a high of 738.6 and a low of 700. With a market capitalization of 2180.34 crore, the 52-week high for NMDC Steel is 1149 and the 52-week low is 660.55. The BSE volume for the day was 8479 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 May 2024, 09:30 AM IST NMDC Steel Share Price Today Live: NMDC Steel trading at ₹714.9, up 1.54% from yesterday's ₹704.05

NMDC Steel Share Price Today Live: NMDC Steel share price is at 714.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 695.77 and 734.37 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 695.77 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 734.37 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

31 May 2024, 09:16 AM IST NMDC Steel Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

NMDC Steel Share Price Today Live: The price of NMDC Steel shares has increased by 1.56% and is currently trading at 715.00. However, over the past year, the price of NMDC Steel shares has decreased by -16.12% to 715.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.69% to 22,488.65 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-15.0%
3 Months-17.69%
6 Months-32.32%
YTD-27.95%
1 Year-16.12%
31 May 2024, 08:52 AM IST NMDC Steel Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

NMDC Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NMDC Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1734.37Support 1695.77
Resistance 2755.78Support 2678.58
Resistance 3772.97Support 3657.17
31 May 2024, 08:15 AM IST NMDC Steel Share Price Today Live: NMDC Steel volume yesterday was 50 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 7998 k

NMDC Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 99.36% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 42 k & BSE volume was 8 k.

31 May 2024, 08:04 AM IST NMDC Steel Share Price Today Live: NMDC Steel closed at ₹740.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

NMDC Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 738.6 & 700 yesterday to end at 740.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

