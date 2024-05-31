NMDC Steel share price Today Live Updates : NMDC Steel stock on the rise today

NMDC Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, NMDC Steel opened at ₹737 and closed at ₹740.8. The stock reached a high of ₹738.6 and a low of ₹700. With a market capitalization of ₹2180.34 crore, the 52-week high for NMDC Steel is ₹1149 and the 52-week low is ₹660.55. The BSE volume for the day was 8479 shares.
NMDC Steel share price is at ₹714.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹695.77 and ₹734.37 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹695.77 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 734.37 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The price of NMDC Steel shares has increased by 1.56% and is currently trading at ₹715.00. However, over the past year, the price of NMDC Steel shares has decreased by -16.12% to ₹715.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.69% to 22,488.65 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-15.0%
|3 Months
|-17.69%
|6 Months
|-32.32%
|YTD
|-27.95%
|1 Year
|-16.12%
The key support and resistance levels for NMDC Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|734.37
|Support 1
|695.77
|Resistance 2
|755.78
|Support 2
|678.58
|Resistance 3
|772.97
|Support 3
|657.17
The trading volume yesterday was 99.36% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday's NSE volume was 42 k & BSE volume was 8 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹738.6 & ₹700 yesterday to end at ₹740.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend