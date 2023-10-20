NR Agarwal Industries Share Price Live blog for 20 Oct 2023

On the last day, NR Agarwal Industries opened at ₹365 and closed at ₹369.85. The stock had a high of ₹376.9 and a low of ₹365. The market capitalization of the company is ₹638.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹425 and the 52-week low is ₹197.5. The BSE volume for the day was 576 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
20 Oct 2023, 10:14 AM IST
NR Agarwal Industries share price live: Today's Price range
The stock of NR Agarwal Industries has a low price of ₹365 and a high price of ₹376.9 today.
20 Oct 2023, 10:00 AM IST
NR Agarwal Industries Live Updates
20 Oct 2023, 09:40 AM IST
NR Agarwal Industries share price Live :NR Agarwal Industries closed at ₹369.85 on last trading day
On the last day, NR Agarwal Industries had a trading volume of 576 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was ₹369.85.