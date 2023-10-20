Hello User
NR Agarwal Industries Share Price Live blog for 20 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NR Agarwal Industries stock price went up today, 20 Oct 2023, by 1.39 %. The stock closed at 369.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 375 per share. Investors should monitor NR Agarwal Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NR Agarwal Industries

On the last day, NR Agarwal Industries opened at 365 and closed at 369.85. The stock had a high of 376.9 and a low of 365. The market capitalization of the company is 638.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 425 and the 52-week low is 197.5. The BSE volume for the day was 576 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 10:14 AM IST NR Agarwal Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of NR Agarwal Industries has a low price of 365 and a high price of 376.9 today.

20 Oct 2023, 10:00 AM IST NR Agarwal Industries Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 09:40 AM IST NR Agarwal Industries share price Live :NR Agarwal Industries closed at ₹369.85 on last trading day

On the last day, NR Agarwal Industries had a trading volume of 576 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 369.85.

