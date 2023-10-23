NR Agarwal Industries share price Today Live Updates : NR Agarwal Industries Plummets in Trading Today

On the last trading day, NR Agarwal Industries opened at ₹365 and closed at ₹369.85. The stock had a high of ₹376.9 and a low of ₹354.3. The market capitalization of the company is ₹613.45 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹425 and ₹197.5 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 2072 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
NR Agarwal Industries share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|369.49
|10 Days
|369.83
|20 Days
|368.17
|50 Days
|353.68
|100 Days
|323.18
|300 Days
|286.82
NR Agarwal Industries share price Live :NR Agarwal Industries trading at ₹349.35, down -3.57% from yesterday's ₹362.3
The current stock price of NR Agarwal Industries is ₹349.35. It has experienced a percent change of -3.57, indicating a decline in value. The net change in price is -12.95, which means the stock has decreased by ₹12.95.
NR Agarwal Industries share price live: Today's Price range
The stock price of NR Agarwal Industries reached a low of ₹350 and a high of ₹361.4 on the current day.
NR Agarwal Industries share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Pakka
|261.9
|-40.75
|-13.46
|316.15
|88.05
|997.28
|Emami Paper Mills
|132.1
|-4.15
|-3.05
|183.3
|100.85
|799.19
|NR Agarwal Industries
|353.65
|-8.65
|-2.39
|425.0
|197.5
|601.88
|Genus Paper Boards
|19.0
|-0.65
|-3.31
|23.48
|12.65
|488.54
|Pudumjee Paper Products
|47.85
|-2.43
|-4.83
|56.26
|34.0
|454.34
NR Agarwal Industries share price live: Today's Price range
The stock price of NR Agarwal Industries had a low of ₹352.85 and a high of ₹361.40 during the current day's trading session.
NR Agarwal Industries share price live: Today's Price range
The stock of NR Agarwal Industries reached a low of ₹352.85 and a high of ₹361.40 on the current day.
NR Agarwal Industries share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's high and low price for NR Agarwal Industries stock are ₹361.4 and ₹352.85 respectively.
NR Agarwal Industries share price Live :NR Agarwal Industries trading at ₹361.4, down -0.25% from yesterday's ₹362.3
The current data for NR Agarwal Industries stock shows that the price is ₹361.4 with a percent change of -0.25 and a net change of -0.9. This indicates that the stock price has decreased slightly.
NR Agarwal Industries share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.23%
|3 Months
|28.17%
|6 Months
|51.85%
|YTD
|23.63%
|1 Year
|-7.29%
NR Agarwal Industries share price Live :NR Agarwal Industries closed at ₹369.85 on last trading day
On the last day, NR Agarwal Industries had a trading volume of 2072 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹369.85.
