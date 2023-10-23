comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Oct 23 2023 13:59:29
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 121.2 -1.54%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 387.65 -1.1%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 561.05 -0.39%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 201.15 -0.86%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 654.1 -1.3%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  NR Agarwal Industries share price Today Live Updates : NR Agarwal Industries Plummets in Trading Today
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

NR Agarwal Industries share price Today Live Updates : NR Agarwal Industries Plummets in Trading Today

9 min read . Updated: 23 Oct 2023, 01:42 PM IST
Livemint

NR Agarwal Industries stock price went down today, 23 Oct 2023, by -3.57 %. The stock closed at 362.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 349.35 per share. Investors should monitor NR Agarwal Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NR Agarwal IndustriesPremium
NR Agarwal Industries

On the last trading day, NR Agarwal Industries opened at 365 and closed at 369.85. The stock had a high of 376.9 and a low of 354.3. The market capitalization of the company is 613.45 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 425 and 197.5 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 2072 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 01:42:16 PM IST

NR Agarwal Industries share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days369.49
10 Days369.83
20 Days368.17
50 Days353.68
100 Days323.18
300 Days286.82
23 Oct 2023, 01:41:53 PM IST

NR Agarwal Industries share price Live :NR Agarwal Industries trading at ₹349.35, down -3.57% from yesterday's ₹362.3

The current stock price of NR Agarwal Industries is 349.35. It has experienced a percent change of -3.57, indicating a decline in value. The net change in price is -12.95, which means the stock has decreased by 12.95.

Click here for NR Agarwal Industries AGM

23 Oct 2023, 01:21:06 PM IST

NR Agarwal Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of NR Agarwal Industries reached a low of 350 and a high of 361.4 on the current day.

23 Oct 2023, 01:09:45 PM IST

NR Agarwal Industries share price NSE Live :NR Agarwal Industries trading at ₹352.85, down -2.61% from yesterday's ₹362.3

The current data shows that the stock price of NR Agarwal Industries is 352.85. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 2.61%, resulting in a net change of -9.45.

23 Oct 2023, 01:01:21 PM IST

NR Agarwal Industries Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 12:37:39 PM IST

NR Agarwal Industries share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Pakka261.9-40.75-13.46316.1588.05997.28
Emami Paper Mills132.1-4.15-3.05183.3100.85799.19
NR Agarwal Industries353.65-8.65-2.39425.0197.5601.88
Genus Paper Boards19.0-0.65-3.3123.4812.65488.54
Pudumjee Paper Products47.85-2.43-4.8356.2634.0454.34
23 Oct 2023, 12:27:07 PM IST

NR Agarwal Industries share price Live :NR Agarwal Industries trading at ₹353.65, down -2.39% from yesterday's ₹362.3

The current data for NR Agarwal Industries stock shows that the price is 353.65. This is a decrease of 2.39% from the previous day's closing price. The net change in the stock price is -8.65.

Click here for NR Agarwal Industries News

23 Oct 2023, 12:19:15 PM IST

NR Agarwal Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of NR Agarwal Industries had a low of 352.85 and a high of 361.40 during the current day's trading session.

23 Oct 2023, 11:56:15 AM IST

NR Agarwal Industries share price NSE Live :NR Agarwal Industries trading at ₹356.05, down -1.73% from yesterday's ₹362.3

The current data for NR Agarwal Industries stock shows that the price of the stock is 356.05. There has been a decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -1.73 and a net change of -6.25.

23 Oct 2023, 11:35:59 AM IST

NR Agarwal Industries share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Pakka254.95-47.7-15.76316.1588.05970.81
Emami Paper Mills132.1-4.15-3.05183.3100.85799.19
NR Agarwal Industries356.05-6.25-1.73425.0197.5605.97
Genus Paper Boards19.01-0.64-3.2623.4812.65488.8
Pudumjee Paper Products47.86-2.42-4.8156.2634.0454.43
23 Oct 2023, 11:14:46 AM IST

NR Agarwal Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of NR Agarwal Industries reached a low of 352.85 and a high of 361.40 on the current day.

23 Oct 2023, 11:13:17 AM IST

NR Agarwal Industries share price update :NR Agarwal Industries trading at ₹356, down -1.74% from yesterday's ₹362.3

The current data of NR Agarwal Industries stock shows that the price of the stock is 356. There has been a decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -1.74 and a net change of -6.3.

23 Oct 2023, 10:34:55 AM IST

NR Agarwal Industries share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Pakka251.5-51.15-16.9316.1588.05957.67
Emami Paper Mills133.05-3.2-2.35183.3100.85804.94
NR Agarwal Industries361.4-0.9-0.25425.0197.5615.07
Genus Paper Boards19.16-0.49-2.4923.4812.65492.65
Pudumjee Paper Products48.0-2.28-4.5356.2634.0455.76
23 Oct 2023, 10:22:53 AM IST

NR Agarwal Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high and low price for NR Agarwal Industries stock are 361.4 and 352.85 respectively.

23 Oct 2023, 10:21:48 AM IST

NR Agarwal Industries share price Live :NR Agarwal Industries trading at ₹361.4, down -0.25% from yesterday's ₹362.3

The current data for NR Agarwal Industries stock shows that the price is 361.4 with a percent change of -0.25 and a net change of -0.9. This indicates that the stock price has decreased slightly.

Click here for NR Agarwal Industries Profit Loss

23 Oct 2023, 09:55:52 AM IST

NR Agarwal Industries share price update :NR Agarwal Industries trading at ₹353.05, down -2.55% from yesterday's ₹362.3

The current stock price of NR Agarwal Industries is 353.05, with a percent change of -2.55 and a net change of -9.25. This means that the stock has decreased by 2.55% and has lost 9.25 points.

23 Oct 2023, 09:50:02 AM IST

NR Agarwal Industries Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 09:45:55 AM IST

NR Agarwal Industries share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.23%
3 Months28.17%
6 Months51.85%
YTD23.63%
1 Year-7.29%
23 Oct 2023, 09:06:38 AM IST

NR Agarwal Industries share price Today :NR Agarwal Industries trading at ₹360.45, down -2.54% from yesterday's ₹369.85

The current price of NR Agarwal Industries stock is 360.45, representing a decrease of 2.54% or a net change of -9.4.

23 Oct 2023, 08:14:13 AM IST

NR Agarwal Industries share price Live :NR Agarwal Industries closed at ₹369.85 on last trading day

On the last day, NR Agarwal Industries had a trading volume of 2072 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 369.85.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App