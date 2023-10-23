NR Agarwal Industries share price Today Live Updates : NR Agarwal Industries Plummets in Trading Today

On the last trading day, NR Agarwal Industries opened at ₹365 and closed at ₹369.85. The stock had a high of ₹376.9 and a low of ₹354.3. The market capitalization of the company is ₹613.45 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹425 and ₹197.5 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 2072 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

