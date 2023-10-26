comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Oct 27 2023 15:59:35
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 119.9 0%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 201 1.03%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,469.55 0.41%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 912.6 0.38%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 640.7 2.27%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  NR Agarwal Industries share price Today Live Updates : NR Agarwal Industries Stocks Plummet in Today's Trading
BackBack

NR Agarwal Industries share price Today Live Updates : NR Agarwal Industries Stocks Plummet in Today's Trading

5 min read . Updated: 26 Oct 2023, 11:22 AM IST
Livemint

NR Agarwal Industries stock price went down today, 26 Oct 2023, by -2.27 %. The stock closed at 348 per share. The stock is currently trading at 340.1 per share. Investors should monitor NR Agarwal Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NR Agarwal IndustriesPremium
NR Agarwal Industries

On the last day, NR Agarwal Industries' stock opened at 342.05 and closed at 345.7. The stock reached a high of 354.2 and a low of 331.65. The market capitalization of the company is 602.82 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 425 and the 52-week low is 197.5. The stock had a trading volume of 4,754 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Oct 2023, 11:22:46 AM IST

NR Agarwal Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of NR Agarwal Industries stock was 340.1, while the high price reached 347.95.

26 Oct 2023, 11:07:27 AM IST

NR Agarwal Industries share price update :NR Agarwal Industries trading at ₹340.1, down -2.27% from yesterday's ₹348

The current data for NR Agarwal Industries stock shows that the stock price is 340.1. There has been a percent change of -2.27, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -7.9, suggesting a decrease of 7.9 in the stock price.

26 Oct 2023, 10:33:49 AM IST

NR Agarwal Industries share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Pakka251.3-10.6-4.05316.1588.05956.91
Emami Paper Mills126.1-2.5-1.94183.3100.85762.89
NR Agarwal Industries342.2-5.8-1.67425.0197.5582.39
Genus Paper Boards18.14-0.54-2.8923.4812.65466.43
Pudumjee Paper Products43.95-0.42-0.9556.2634.0417.31
26 Oct 2023, 10:30:50 AM IST

NR Agarwal Industries share price Today :NR Agarwal Industries trading at ₹342.2, down -1.67% from yesterday's ₹348

Based on the current data, the stock price of NR Agarwal Industries is 342.2. There has been a percent change of -1.67, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -5.8, suggesting a decline of 5.8 in the stock price.

26 Oct 2023, 10:14:39 AM IST

NR Agarwal Industries share price live: Today's Price range

NR Agarwal Industries stock had a low price of 340.1 and a high price of 347.95 on the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 10:03:42 AM IST

NR Agarwal Industries share price update :NR Agarwal Industries trading at ₹342, down -1.72% from yesterday's ₹348

The current data for NR Agarwal Industries stock shows that the price is 342, which represents a percent change of -1.72. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.72% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is -6, indicating a decrease of 6 in the stock price.

26 Oct 2023, 09:56:31 AM IST

NR Agarwal Industries Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 09:42:07 AM IST

NR Agarwal Industries share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.25%
3 Months31.92%
6 Months35.85%
YTD17.81%
1 Year-12.02%
26 Oct 2023, 09:07:56 AM IST

NR Agarwal Industries share price Today :NR Agarwal Industries trading at ₹354.2, up 2.46% from yesterday's ₹345.7

The current stock price of NR Agarwal Industries is 354.2, representing a percent change of 2.46. This indicates that the stock has increased by 2.46% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 8.5, suggesting that the stock has gained 8.5 points from its previous closing price.

26 Oct 2023, 08:25:11 AM IST

NR Agarwal Industries share price Live :NR Agarwal Industries closed at ₹345.7 on last trading day

On the last day, NR Agarwal Industries had a trading volume of 4754 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 345.7.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App