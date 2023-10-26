NR Agarwal Industries share price Today Live Updates : NR Agarwal Industries Stocks Plummet in Today's Trading

On the last day, NR Agarwal Industries' stock opened at ₹342.05 and closed at ₹345.7. The stock reached a high of ₹354.2 and a low of ₹331.65. The market capitalization of the company is ₹602.82 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹425 and the 52-week low is ₹197.5. The stock had a trading volume of 4,754 shares on the BSE. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

NR Agarwal Industries share price live: Today's Price range Today, the low price of NR Agarwal Industries stock was ₹340.1, while the high price reached ₹347.95.

NR Agarwal Industries share price update :NR Agarwal Industries trading at ₹340.1, down -2.27% from yesterday's ₹348 The current data for NR Agarwal Industries stock shows that the stock price is ₹340.1. There has been a percent change of -2.27, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -7.9, suggesting a decrease of ₹7.9 in the stock price.

NR Agarwal Industries share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Pakka 251.3 -10.6 -4.05 316.15 88.05 956.91 Emami Paper Mills 126.1 -2.5 -1.94 183.3 100.85 762.89 NR Agarwal Industries 342.2 -5.8 -1.67 425.0 197.5 582.39 Genus Paper Boards 18.14 -0.54 -2.89 23.48 12.65 466.43 Pudumjee Paper Products 43.95 -0.42 -0.95 56.26 34.0 417.31

NR Agarwal Industries share price Today :NR Agarwal Industries trading at ₹342.2, down -1.67% from yesterday's ₹348 Based on the current data, the stock price of NR Agarwal Industries is ₹342.2. There has been a percent change of -1.67, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -5.8, suggesting a decline of ₹5.8 in the stock price.

NR Agarwal Industries share price live: Today's Price range NR Agarwal Industries stock had a low price of ₹340.1 and a high price of ₹347.95 on the current day.

NR Agarwal Industries share price update :NR Agarwal Industries trading at ₹342, down -1.72% from yesterday's ₹348 The current data for NR Agarwal Industries stock shows that the price is ₹342, which represents a percent change of -1.72. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.72% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is -6, indicating a decrease of ₹6 in the stock price.

NR Agarwal Industries share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -6.25% 3 Months 31.92% 6 Months 35.85% YTD 17.81% 1 Year -12.02%

NR Agarwal Industries share price Today :NR Agarwal Industries trading at ₹354.2, up 2.46% from yesterday's ₹345.7 The current stock price of NR Agarwal Industries is ₹354.2, representing a percent change of 2.46. This indicates that the stock has increased by 2.46% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 8.5, suggesting that the stock has gained 8.5 points from its previous closing price.

NR Agarwal Industries share price Live :NR Agarwal Industries closed at ₹345.7 on last trading day On the last day, NR Agarwal Industries had a trading volume of 4754 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹345.7.