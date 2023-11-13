NRB Bearings Share Price Live blog for 13 Nov 2023

On the last day of trading, NRB Bearings opened at ₹265 and closed at ₹260.5. The stock reached a high of ₹268.2 and a low of ₹264.95 during the day. The market capitalization of NRB Bearings is ₹2586.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹293.9 and the 52-week low is ₹125.05. The BSE volume for NRB Bearings was 4842 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
13 Nov 2023, 09:39 AM IST
NRB Bearings share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.58%
|3 Months
|9.78%
|6 Months
|68.55%
|YTD
|70.82%
|1 Year
|73.37%
13 Nov 2023, 08:08 AM IST
NRB Bearings share price Live :NRB Bearings closed at ₹260.5 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for NRB Bearings on the BSE, a total of 4,842 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was ₹260.5.