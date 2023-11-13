Hello User
NRB Bearings Share Price Live blog for 13 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:39 AM IST Trade
NRB Bearings stock price went up today, 13 Nov 2023, by 2.46 %. The stock closed at 260.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 266.9 per share. Investors should monitor NRB Bearings stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NRB Bearings

On the last day of trading, NRB Bearings opened at 265 and closed at 260.5. The stock reached a high of 268.2 and a low of 264.95 during the day. The market capitalization of NRB Bearings is 2586.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 293.9 and the 52-week low is 125.05. The BSE volume for NRB Bearings was 4842 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Nov 2023, 09:39 AM IST NRB Bearings share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.58%
3 Months9.78%
6 Months68.55%
YTD70.82%
1 Year73.37%
13 Nov 2023, 08:08 AM IST NRB Bearings share price Live :NRB Bearings closed at ₹260.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for NRB Bearings on the BSE, a total of 4,842 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was 260.5.

