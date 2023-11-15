NRB Bearings Share Price Live blog for 15 Nov 2023

On the last day, NRB Bearings had an open price of ₹268.75 and a close price of ₹266.8. The stock had a high of ₹275 and a low of ₹263.95. The market capitalization of NRB Bearings is ₹2662.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹293.9 and the 52-week low is ₹125.05. The BSE volume for the stock was 35,825 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
15 Nov 2023, 08:09 AM IST
NRB Bearings share price Live :NRB Bearings closed at ₹266.8 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for NRB Bearings on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 35,825. The closing price of the stock was ₹266.8.