NRB Bearings Share Price Live blog for 15 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST
Livemint

NRB Bearings stock price went up today, 15 Nov 2023, by 2.98 %. The stock closed at 266.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 274.75 per share. Investors should monitor NRB Bearings stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NRB Bearings

On the last day, NRB Bearings had an open price of 268.75 and a close price of 266.8. The stock had a high of 275 and a low of 263.95. The market capitalization of NRB Bearings is 2662.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 293.9 and the 52-week low is 125.05. The BSE volume for the stock was 35,825 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Nov 2023, 08:09 AM IST NRB Bearings share price Live :NRB Bearings closed at ₹266.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for NRB Bearings on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 35,825. The closing price of the stock was 266.8.

