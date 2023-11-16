NRB Bearings share price Today Live Updates : NRB Bearings Soars in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, NRB Bearings opened at ₹281.65 and closed at ₹271.4. The stock had a high of ₹283 and a low of ₹271.5. The market capitalization of NRB Bearings is ₹2652.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹293.9 and the 52-week low is ₹125.05. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 37,385 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.24%
|3 Months
|15.53%
|6 Months
|79.45%
|YTD
|79.33%
|1 Year
|85.53%
NRB Bearings stock is currently trading at a price of ₹273.7. It has experienced a 0.85 percent increase in value, resulting in a net change of 2.3.
On the last day of trading for NRB Bearings on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 37,385. The closing price of the stock was ₹271.4.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!