NRB Bearings share price Today Live Updates : NRB Bearings Soars in Trading Today

1 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
NRB Bearings stock price went up today, 16 Nov 2023, by 0.85 %. The stock closed at 271.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 273.7 per share. Investors should monitor NRB Bearings stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, NRB Bearings opened at 281.65 and closed at 271.4. The stock had a high of 283 and a low of 271.5. The market capitalization of NRB Bearings is 2652.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 293.9 and the 52-week low is 125.05. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 37,385 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Nov 2023, 09:30 AM IST NRB Bearings share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.24%
3 Months15.53%
6 Months79.45%
YTD79.33%
1 Year85.53%
16 Nov 2023, 09:05 AM IST NRB Bearings share price Today :NRB Bearings trading at ₹273.7, up 0.85% from yesterday's ₹271.4

NRB Bearings stock is currently trading at a price of 273.7. It has experienced a 0.85 percent increase in value, resulting in a net change of 2.3.

16 Nov 2023, 08:16 AM IST NRB Bearings share price Live :NRB Bearings closed at ₹271.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for NRB Bearings on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 37,385. The closing price of the stock was 271.4.

