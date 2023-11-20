Hello User
NRB Bearings Share Price Live blog for 20 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST
Livemint

NRB Bearings stock price went down today, 20 Nov 2023, by -2.18 %. The stock closed at 272.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 267 per share. Investors should monitor NRB Bearings stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NRB Bearings

NRB Bearings opened at 272 and closed at 272.95 on the last day. The stock had a high of 275.9 and a low of 264.4. The market capitalization of NRB Bearings is 2587.83 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 293.9 and 125.05 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 19,883 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Nov 2023, 08:04 AM IST NRB Bearings share price Live :NRB Bearings closed at ₹272.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, NRB Bearings had a BSE volume of 19,883 shares. The closing price for the stock was 272.95.

