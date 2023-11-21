Hello User
NRB Bearings share price Today Live Updates : NRB Bearings Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:21 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NRB Bearings stock price went down today, 21 Nov 2023, by -0.4 %. The stock closed at 264.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 263.45 per share. Investors should monitor NRB Bearings stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NRB Bearings

On the last day of trading, NRB Bearings had an open price of 267.05 and closed at 265.40. The stock reached a high of 269.35 and a low of 261.35 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 2,562.63 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 293.90, while the 52-week low is 125.05. The stock had a trading volume of 23,871 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Nov 2023, 10:21 AM IST NRB Bearings share price Today :NRB Bearings trading at ₹263.45, down -0.4% from yesterday's ₹264.5

As of the current data, the stock price of NRB Bearings is 263.45. It has experienced a percent change of -0.4, resulting in a net change of -1.05. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

21 Nov 2023, 10:18 AM IST NRB Bearings share price live: Today's Price range

NRB Bearings stock reached a low of 264.1 and a high of 267.5 today.

21 Nov 2023, 09:54 AM IST NRB Bearings Live Updates

21 Nov 2023, 09:52 AM IST NRB Bearings share price update :NRB Bearings trading at ₹266.2, up 0.64% from yesterday's ₹264.5

The current data shows that the stock price of NRB Bearings is 266.2. There has been a 0.64 percent increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.7.

21 Nov 2023, 09:32 AM IST NRB Bearings share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.9%
3 Months16.55%
6 Months73.91%
YTD73.17%
1 Year78.31%
21 Nov 2023, 09:00 AM IST NRB Bearings share price Today :NRB Bearings trading at ₹264.4, down -0.38% from yesterday's ₹265.4

The current data for NRB Bearings stock shows that the price is 264.4. There has been a percent change of -0.38 and a net change of -1. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.38% and has gone down by 1 point.

21 Nov 2023, 08:00 AM IST NRB Bearings share price Live :NRB Bearings closed at ₹265.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for NRB Bearings on the BSE, there were a total of 23,871 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 265.4.

