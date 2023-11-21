NRB Bearings share price Today Live Updates : NRB Bearings Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, NRB Bearings had an open price of ₹267.05 and closed at ₹265.40. The stock reached a high of ₹269.35 and a low of ₹261.35 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹2,562.63 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹293.90, while the 52-week low is ₹125.05. The stock had a trading volume of 23,871 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
As of the current data, the stock price of NRB Bearings is ₹263.45. It has experienced a percent change of -0.4, resulting in a net change of -1.05. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
NRB Bearings stock reached a low of ₹264.1 and a high of ₹267.5 today.
The current data shows that the stock price of NRB Bearings is ₹266.2. There has been a 0.64 percent increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.7.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.9%
|3 Months
|16.55%
|6 Months
|73.91%
|YTD
|73.17%
|1 Year
|78.31%
The current data for NRB Bearings stock shows that the price is ₹264.4. There has been a percent change of -0.38 and a net change of -1. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.38% and has gone down by 1 point.
On the last day of trading for NRB Bearings on the BSE, there were a total of 23,871 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹265.4.
