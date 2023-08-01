Hello User
Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:15 AM IST Livemint

Ntpc stock price went up today, 01 Aug 2023, by 3.39 %. The stock closed at 218.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 225.85 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc

On the last day, the NTPC stock opened at 219.95 and closed at 218.45. The highest price reached during the day was 225.45, while the lowest was 218.85. The market capitalization of NTPC is 218,465.89 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 218.9, and the 52-week low is 151.05. The BSE volume for the day was 996,981 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Aug 2023, 11:15 AM IST Ntpc share price NSE Live :Ntpc trading at ₹225.85, up 3.39% from yesterday's ₹218.45

According to the current data, the stock price of Ntpc is 225.85. The stock has experienced a percent change of 3.39, indicating an increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 7.4, suggesting a positive movement. Overall, Ntpc stock has shown a positive trend in its value.

01 Aug 2023, 11:02 AM IST Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹226, up 3.46% from yesterday's ₹218.45

The current data shows that the stock price of Ntpc is 226. There has been a 3.46% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 7.55.

01 Aug 2023, 10:53 AM IST Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed at ₹218.45 yesterday

On the last day, the BSE volume for Ntpc was 999,240 shares with a closing price of 218.45.

