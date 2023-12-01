Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 01 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:14 AM IST
Livemint

Ntpc stock price went down today, 01 Dec 2023, by -0.39 %. The stock closed at 258.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 257.4 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc

On the last day, NTPC opened at 259.95 and closed at 258.4. The stock reached a high of 259.95 and a low of 256. The market capitalization of NTPC is 249,592.19 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 259.6, while the 52-week low is 161.2. The BSE volume for NTPC was 131,123 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Dec 2023, 08:14 AM IST Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed at ₹258.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for NTPC was 131,123 shares. The closing price for the stock was 258.4.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.