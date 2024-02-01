Hello User
Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Ntpc stock price went up today, 01 Feb 2024, by 0.67 %. The stock closed at 315.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 317.55 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Stock Price Today

Ntpc Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, NTPC opened at 319.25 and closed at 315.45. The stock reached a high of 320 and a low of 312.6 during the day. The market capitalization of NTPC is 307,917.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 325.7, while the 52-week low is 162.65. The stock had a trading volume of 757,322 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Feb 2024, 08:01 AM IST Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed at ₹315.45 on last trading day

On the last day, the trading volume of Ntpc on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 757,322 shares. The closing price for the day was 315.45 per share.

