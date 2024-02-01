Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

Ntpc Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, NTPC opened at ₹319.25 and closed at ₹315.45. The stock reached a high of ₹320 and a low of ₹312.6 during the day. The market capitalization of NTPC is ₹307,917.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹325.7, while the 52-week low is ₹162.65. The stock had a trading volume of 757,322 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.