Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stock Dips in Negative Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:07 AM IST
Livemint

Ntpc stock price went down today, 01 Jan 2024, by -0.47 %. The stock closed at 311.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 309.7 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Stock Price Today

Ntpc Share Price Today : On the last day, NTPC opened at a price of 315.1 and closed at 314.15. The stock reached a high of 315.1 and a low of 308.2 during the day. The market capitalization of NTPC is 301,711.77 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 315.65 and the 52-week low is 161.2. The BSE volume for NTPC shares was 1,007,495.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Jan 2024, 10:07 AM IST Ntpc January futures opened at 312.75 as against previous close of 313.15

Ntpc is currently trading at a spot price of 309.45. The bid price stands at 310.95 with a bid quantity of 3000, while the offer price is 311.0 with an offer quantity of 9000. The open interest for Ntpc is 105018000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

01 Jan 2024, 09:51 AM IST Ntpc Live Updates

01 Jan 2024, 09:43 AM IST Ntpc share price update :Ntpc trading at ₹309.7, down -0.47% from yesterday's ₹311.15

The current data of Ntpc stock shows that the price is 309.7 with a percent change of -0.47 and a net change of -1.45. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.47% and the value has decreased by 1.45. The stock is currently trading at 309.7.

01 Jan 2024, 09:34 AM IST Ntpc share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.05%
3 Months15.47%
6 Months64.5%
YTD86.93%
1 Year86.6%
01 Jan 2024, 09:12 AM IST Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹312.4, up 0.4% from yesterday's ₹311.15

Based on the current data, the stock price of NTPC is 312.4. There has been a 0.4% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.25.

01 Jan 2024, 08:02 AM IST Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed at ₹314.15 on last trading day

On the last day of Ntpc BSE trading, a total of 1,007,495 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was 314.15.

