Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stock Dips in Negative Trading Session

Ntpc Share Price Today : On the last day, NTPC opened at a price of ₹315.1 and closed at ₹314.15. The stock reached a high of ₹315.1 and a low of ₹308.2 during the day. The market capitalization of NTPC is ₹301,711.77 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹315.65 and the 52-week low is ₹161.2. The BSE volume for NTPC shares was 1,007,495.
Ntpc is currently trading at a spot price of 309.45. The bid price stands at 310.95 with a bid quantity of 3000, while the offer price is 311.0 with an offer quantity of 9000. The open interest for Ntpc is 105018000.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.05%
|3 Months
|15.47%
|6 Months
|64.5%
|YTD
|86.93%
|1 Year
|86.6%
