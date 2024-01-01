Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stock Dips in Negative Trading Session

Ntpc Share Price Today : On the last day, NTPC opened at a price of ₹315.1 and closed at ₹314.15. The stock reached a high of ₹315.1 and a low of ₹308.2 during the day. The market capitalization of NTPC is ₹301,711.77 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹315.65 and the 52-week low is ₹161.2. The BSE volume for NTPC shares was 1,007,495.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.