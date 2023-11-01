Hello User
Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC stocks surge with positive trading trend

1 min read . 09:09 AM IST
Ntpc stock price went up today, 01 Nov 2023, by 0.58 %. The stock closed at 234.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 235.9 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, NTPC opened at 234.5 and closed at 234.55. The stock reached a high of 237.2 and a low of 233.55. The market capitalization of NTPC is currently 228,744.35 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 251.5, while the 52-week low is 161.2. The BSE volume for NTPC was 147,763 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Nov 2023, 09:09 AM IST Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹235.9, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹234.55

Based on the current data, the NTPC stock has a price of 235.9. It has experienced a percent change of 0.58 and a net change of 1.35.

01 Nov 2023, 08:23 AM IST Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed at ₹234.55 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Ntpc shares traded on the BSE was 147,763 shares. The closing price for the stock was 234.55.

