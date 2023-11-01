Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC stocks surge with positive trading trend

On the last day, NTPC opened at ₹234.5 and closed at ₹234.55. The stock reached a high of ₹237.2 and a low of ₹233.55. The market capitalization of NTPC is currently 228,744.35 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹251.5, while the 52-week low is ₹161.2. The BSE volume for NTPC was 147,763 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
01 Nov 2023, 09:09 AM IST
Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹235.9, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹234.55
Based on the current data, the NTPC stock has a price of ₹235.9. It has experienced a percent change of 0.58 and a net change of 1.35.
01 Nov 2023, 08:23 AM IST
Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed at ₹234.55 on last trading day
On the last day, the volume of Ntpc shares traded on the BSE was 147,763 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹234.55.