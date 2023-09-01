Hello User
Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 01 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:21 AM IST Livemint

Ntpc stock price went down today, 01 Sep 2023, by -0.18 %. The stock closed at 220.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 219.95 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc

On the last day of trading, NTPC opened at 221.95 and closed at 220.35. The stock reached a high of 221.95 and a low of 219.05. The market capitalization of NTPC is 213,278.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 226.6 and the 52-week low is 155.05. The stock had a BSE volume of 141,023 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Sep 2023, 08:21 AM IST Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed at ₹220.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for NTPC on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 141,023. The closing price for the day was 220.35.

