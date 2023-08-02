Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 02 Aug 2023, 08:08 AM ISTLivemint
Ntpc stock price went up today, 02 Aug 2023, by 3.07 %. The stock closed at 218.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 225.15 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, the open price of Ntpc was ₹219.95, while the close price was ₹218.45. The stock reached a high of ₹226.6 during the day and a low of ₹218.85. The market capitalization of Ntpc is ₹218320.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹218.9, and the 52-week low is ₹151.05. The BSE volume for the day was 1,879,692 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
02 Aug 2023, 08:08:39 AM IST
