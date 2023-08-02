Hello User
Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST Livemint

Ntpc stock price went up today, 02 Aug 2023, by 3.07 %. The stock closed at 218.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 225.15 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc

On the last day, the open price of Ntpc was 219.95, while the close price was 218.45. The stock reached a high of 226.6 during the day and a low of 218.85. The market capitalization of Ntpc is 218320.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 218.9, and the 52-week low is 151.05. The BSE volume for the day was 1,879,692 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Aug 2023, 08:08 AM IST Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed at ₹218.45 yesterday

On the last day of NTPC trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,879,692. The closing price of the shares was 218.45.

