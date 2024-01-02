Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Shares Plummet as Investors React to Negative News

Ntpc Share Price Today : On the last day, NTPC opened at ₹312.4 and closed at ₹311.15. The stock had a high of ₹313.15 and a low of ₹307.85. The market capitalization of NTPC stands at ₹300,111.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹315.65 and the 52-week low is ₹161.2. The BSE volume for NTPC shares was 500,955.

