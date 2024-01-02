Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Shares Plummet as Investors React to Negative News

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST
Livemint

Ntpc stock price went down today, 02 Jan 2024, by -0.53 %. The stock closed at 311.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 309.5 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Stock Price Today

Ntpc Share Price Today : On the last day, NTPC opened at 312.4 and closed at 311.15. The stock had a high of 313.15 and a low of 307.85. The market capitalization of NTPC stands at 300,111.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 315.65 and the 52-week low is 161.2. The BSE volume for NTPC shares was 500,955.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jan 2024, 09:01 AM IST Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹309.5, down -0.53% from yesterday's ₹311.15

The current data shows that the stock price of Ntpc is 309.5. It has experienced a decrease of 0.53 percent, resulting in a net change of -1.65. This suggests that the stock has slightly declined in value.

02 Jan 2024, 08:13 AM IST Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed at ₹311.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for NTPC on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 500,955. The closing price for the shares was 311.15.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.