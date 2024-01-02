Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Shares Plummet as Investors React to Negative News

Ntpc Share Price Today : On the last day, NTPC opened at ₹312.4 and closed at ₹311.15. The stock had a high of ₹313.15 and a low of ₹307.85. The market capitalization of NTPC stands at ₹300,111.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹315.65 and the 52-week low is ₹161.2. The BSE volume for NTPC shares was 500,955.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data shows that the stock price of Ntpc is ₹309.5. It has experienced a decrease of 0.53 percent, resulting in a net change of -1.65. This suggests that the stock has slightly declined in value.
On the last day of trading for NTPC on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 500,955. The closing price for the shares was ₹311.15.
