Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 02 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:23 AM IST
Livemint

Ntpc stock price went down today, 02 Nov 2023, by -1.34 %. The stock closed at 235.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 232.7 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc

On the last day, the NTPC stock opened at 236.95 and closed at 235.85. The stock had a high of 236.95 and a low of 232.2. The market capitalization of NTPC is 225,641.42 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 251.5 and the 52-week low is 161.2. The stock had a volume of 224,205 shares traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Nov 2023, 08:23 AM IST Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed at ₹235.85 on last trading day

