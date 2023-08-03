Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 03 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 03 Aug 2023, 08:02 AM ISTLivemint
Ntpc stock price went down today, 03 Aug 2023, by -2.69 %. The stock closed at 225.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 219.1 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, NTPC opened at ₹225.15 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of ₹225.15 and a low of ₹216.95. The market capitalization of NTPC is ₹212,453.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹226.6, while the 52-week low is ₹151.05. The BSE volume for NTPC was 1,061,710 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
03 Aug 2023, 08:02:48 AM IST
Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed at ₹225.15 yesterday
On the last day of trading, Ntpc BSE had a total volume of 1,061,710 shares being traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹225.15.
