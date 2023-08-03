Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 03 Aug 2023

On the last day, NTPC opened at ₹225.15 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of ₹225.15 and a low of ₹216.95. The market capitalization of NTPC is ₹212,453.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹226.6, while the 52-week low is ₹151.05. The BSE volume for NTPC was 1,061,710 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
03 Aug 2023, 08:02 AM IST
Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed at ₹225.15 yesterday
On the last day of trading, Ntpc BSE had a total volume of 1,061,710 shares being traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹225.15.