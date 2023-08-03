Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 03 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Livemint

Ntpc stock price went down today, 03 Aug 2023, by -2.69 %. The stock closed at 225.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 219.1 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc

On the last day, NTPC opened at 225.15 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of 225.15 and a low of 216.95. The market capitalization of NTPC is 212,453.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 226.6, while the 52-week low is 151.05. The BSE volume for NTPC was 1,061,710 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Aug 2023, 08:02 AM IST Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed at ₹225.15 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Ntpc BSE had a total volume of 1,061,710 shares being traded. The closing price for the stock was 225.15.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.