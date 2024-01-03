Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2024

Ntpc Share Price Today : On the last day, NTPC's stock opened at ₹311 and closed at ₹309.5. The stock reached a high of ₹311 and a low of ₹302.2 during the day. The market capitalization of NTPC was recorded at ₹296,766.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹315.65, while the 52-week low was ₹162.65. The BSE volume for NTPC shares was 543,297.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.