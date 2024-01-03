Hello User
Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST
Livemint

Ntpc stock price went down today, 03 Jan 2024, by -1.11 %. The stock closed at 309.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 306.05 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Stock Price Today

Ntpc Share Price Today : On the last day, NTPC's stock opened at 311 and closed at 309.5. The stock reached a high of 311 and a low of 302.2 during the day. The market capitalization of NTPC was recorded at 296,766.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 315.65, while the 52-week low was 162.65. The BSE volume for NTPC shares was 543,297.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jan 2024, 08:09 AM IST Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed at ₹309.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Ntpc on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 543,297. The closing price for the stock was 309.5.

