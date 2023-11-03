Hello User
Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stock Plunges in Negative Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:25 AM IST
Livemint

Ntpc stock price went down today, 03 Nov 2023, by -0.53 %. The stock closed at 235.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 233.95 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc

On the last day, NTPC opened at 234.45 and closed at 232.7. The stock had a high of 235.7 and a low of 233.85. The market capitalization of NTPC is 228,065.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 251.5 and the 52-week low is 161.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 168,310 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Nov 2023, 10:25 AM IST NTPC share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of NTPC stock is 233.5 and the high price is 235.

03 Nov 2023, 09:59 AM IST Ntpc Live Updates

03 Nov 2023, 09:48 AM IST Ntpc share price update :Ntpc trading at ₹233.95, down -0.53% from yesterday's ₹235.2

The current stock price of NTPC is 233.95. There has been a percent change of -0.53, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.25, which means the stock price has decreased by 1.25.

03 Nov 2023, 09:39 AM IST Ntpc share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.55%
3 Months8.82%
6 Months33.4%
YTD41.33%
1 Year30.01%
03 Nov 2023, 09:19 AM IST Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹234.3, down -0.38% from yesterday's ₹235.2

According to the current data, the stock price of NTPC is 234.3. There has been a decrease in the stock price by -0.38% or -0.9 points.

03 Nov 2023, 08:23 AM IST Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed at ₹232.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Ntpc on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 168,310. The closing price for the day was 232.7.

