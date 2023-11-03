Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stock Plunges in Negative Trading

On the last day, NTPC opened at ₹234.45 and closed at ₹232.7. The stock had a high of ₹235.7 and a low of ₹233.85. The market capitalization of NTPC is ₹228,065.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹251.5 and the 52-week low is ₹161.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 168,310 shares.
The current day's low price of NTPC stock is ₹233.5 and the high price is ₹235.
The current stock price of NTPC is ₹233.95. There has been a percent change of -0.53, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.25, which means the stock price has decreased by ₹1.25.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.55%
|3 Months
|8.82%
|6 Months
|33.4%
|YTD
|41.33%
|1 Year
|30.01%
According to the current data, the stock price of NTPC is ₹234.3. There has been a decrease in the stock price by -0.38% or -0.9 points.
On the last day of trading for Ntpc on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 168,310. The closing price for the day was ₹232.7.
