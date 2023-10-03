Hello User
Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 03 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST
Livemint

Ntpc stock price went up today, 03 Oct 2023, by 3.3 %. The stock closed at 237.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 245.65 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc

On the last day, NTPC opened at 239.2 and closed at 237.8. The stock had a high of 251.5 and a low of 239.2 during the day. The market capitalization of NTPC is 238,198.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 251.5 and the 52-week low is 155.05. The BSE volume for NTPC shares was 1,915,914.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Oct 2023, 08:01 AM IST Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed at ₹237.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, NTPC had a trading volume of 1,915,914 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 237.8.

