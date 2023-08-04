comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Shares Slide as Market Sentiment Turns Bearish
LIVE UPDATES

Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Shares Slide as Market Sentiment Turns Bearish

1 min read . Updated: 04 Aug 2023, 09:50 AM IST Livemint

Ntpc stock price went down today, 04 Aug 2023, by -0.27 %. The stock closed at 220.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 219.45 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc

On the last day, NTPC opened at 218.6 and closed at 219.1. The stock's highest point for the day was 223.5, while the lowest point was 218. The market capitalization of NTPC stands at 213,375.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 226.6, and the 52-week low is 151.05. The BSE volume for NTPC shares was 1,632,445.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Aug 2023, 09:50:45 AM IST

Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc trading at ₹219.45, down -0.27% from yesterday's ₹220.05

Based on the current data, the stock price of Ntpc is 219.45 with a percent change of -0.27. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.27% from its previous value. The net change is -0.6, indicating a decrease of 0.6 units in the stock price.

04 Aug 2023, 09:33:14 AM IST

Ntpc share price update :Ntpc trading at ₹220.6, up 0.25% from yesterday's ₹220.05

Based on the current data, the NTPC stock is priced at 220.6. There has been a 0.25% percent change, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 0.55, suggesting a small positive movement in the stock price.

04 Aug 2023, 09:33:07 AM IST

Ntpc Live Updates

04 Aug 2023, 09:21:22 AM IST

Ntpc share price NSE Live :Ntpc trading at ₹220.5, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹220.05

The current stock price of Ntpc is 220.5, with a percent change of 0.2 and a net change of 0.45. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.2% and the price has increased by 0.45.

04 Aug 2023, 09:02:25 AM IST

Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹220.05, up 0.43% from yesterday's ₹219.1

The current data for NTPC stock shows that the price is 220.05. There has been a percent change of 0.43, indicating a small increase in value. The net change is 0.95, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well with a slight upward trend.

04 Aug 2023, 08:08:26 AM IST

Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed at ₹219.1 yesterday

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Ntpc was 1,632,445 shares. The closing price for Ntpc shares was 219.1.

