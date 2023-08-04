Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Shares Slide as Market Sentiment Turns Bearish

On the last day, NTPC opened at ₹218.6 and closed at ₹219.1. The stock's highest point for the day was ₹223.5, while the lowest point was ₹218. The market capitalization of NTPC stands at ₹213,375.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹226.6, and the 52-week low is ₹151.05. The BSE volume for NTPC shares was 1,632,445. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc trading at ₹219.45, down -0.27% from yesterday's ₹220.05 Based on the current data, the stock price of Ntpc is ₹219.45 with a percent change of -0.27. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.27% from its previous value. The net change is -0.6, indicating a decrease of 0.6 units in the stock price. Click here for Ntpc Profit Loss Share Via

Ntpc share price update :Ntpc trading at ₹220.6, up 0.25% from yesterday's ₹220.05 Based on the current data, the NTPC stock is priced at ₹220.6. There has been a 0.25% percent change, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 0.55, suggesting a small positive movement in the stock price. Share Via

Ntpc share price NSE Live :Ntpc trading at ₹220.5, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹220.05 The current stock price of Ntpc is ₹220.5, with a percent change of 0.2 and a net change of 0.45. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.2% and the price has increased by ₹0.45. Share Via

Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹220.05, up 0.43% from yesterday's ₹219.1 The current data for NTPC stock shows that the price is ₹220.05. There has been a percent change of 0.43, indicating a small increase in value. The net change is 0.95, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well with a slight upward trend. Share Via

Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed at ₹219.1 yesterday On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Ntpc was 1,632,445 shares. The closing price for Ntpc shares was ₹219.1. Share Via