Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST
Livemint

Ntpc stock price went up today, 04 Dec 2023, by 2.97 %. The stock closed at 261.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 269.05 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc

On the last day, NTPC's stock opened at 262.75 and closed at 261.3. The highest price during the day was 275.4, while the lowest price was 261.85. The market capitalization of NTPC is 260,888.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 275.4, and the 52-week low is 161.2. The stock had a trading volume of 2,140,346 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Dec 2023, 08:08 AM IST Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed at ₹261.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Ntpc was 2,140,346 shares. The closing price for the stock was 261.3.

