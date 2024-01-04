Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stocks Soar as Investors Respond Positively to Latest News

Ntpc Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Ntpc was ₹308.45, while the close price was ₹306.05. The stock reached a high of ₹308.45 and a low of ₹303.3 during the day. The market capitalization of Ntpc is ₹296,960.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹315.65, and the 52-week low is ₹162.65. The BSE volume for Ntpc was 349,789 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.