Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stocks Soar as Investors Respond Positively to Latest News

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:11 AM IST
Livemint

Ntpc stock price went up today, 04 Jan 2024, by 3.43 %. The stock closed at 306.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 316.75 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Stock Price Today

Ntpc Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Ntpc was 308.45, while the close price was 306.05. The stock reached a high of 308.45 and a low of 303.3 during the day. The market capitalization of Ntpc is 296,960.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 315.65, and the 52-week low is 162.65. The BSE volume for Ntpc was 349,789 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Jan 2024, 10:11 AM IST NTPC share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of NTPC stock is 309, while the high price is 318.8.

04 Jan 2024, 10:07 AM IST Ntpc January futures opened at 311.45 as against previous close of 307.8

NTPC is currently trading at a spot price of 317.4. The bid price is slightly higher at 319.2, while the offer price is slightly higher at 319.35. There is a bid quantity of 18000 shares and an offer quantity of 12000 shares. The open interest for NTPC is at 101091000 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

04 Jan 2024, 10:00 AM IST Ntpc Live Updates

04 Jan 2024, 09:53 AM IST Ntpc share price update :Ntpc trading at ₹316.75, up 3.43% from yesterday's ₹306.25

The Ntpc stock is currently priced at 316.75, which represents a 3.43% increase from the previous trading session. This is a significant gain of 10.5 points.

04 Jan 2024, 09:39 AM IST Ntpc share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.05%
3 Months19.03%
6 Months58.32%
YTD-1.59%
1 Year82.7%
04 Jan 2024, 09:03 AM IST Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹306.25, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹306.05

The current stock price of Ntpc is 306.25, with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.2. This indicates that there has been a slight increase in the stock price, with a minimal change in percentage and net value.

04 Jan 2024, 08:10 AM IST Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed at ₹306.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Ntpc on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 349,789. The closing price for the stock was 306.05.

