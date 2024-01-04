Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stocks Soar as Investors Respond Positively to Latest News

Ntpc Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Ntpc was ₹308.45, while the close price was ₹306.05. The stock reached a high of ₹308.45 and a low of ₹303.3 during the day. The market capitalization of Ntpc is ₹296,960.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹315.65, and the 52-week low is ₹162.65. The BSE volume for Ntpc was 349,789 shares.
The current day's low price of NTPC stock is ₹309, while the high price is ₹318.8.
NTPC is currently trading at a spot price of 317.4. The bid price is slightly higher at 319.2, while the offer price is slightly higher at 319.35. There is a bid quantity of 18000 shares and an offer quantity of 12000 shares. The open interest for NTPC is at 101091000 shares.
The Ntpc stock is currently priced at ₹316.75, which represents a 3.43% increase from the previous trading session. This is a significant gain of 10.5 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.05%
|3 Months
|19.03%
|6 Months
|58.32%
|YTD
|-1.59%
|1 Year
|82.7%
The current stock price of Ntpc is ₹306.25, with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.2. This indicates that there has been a slight increase in the stock price, with a minimal change in percentage and net value.
On the last day of trading for Ntpc on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 349,789. The closing price for the stock was ₹306.05.
