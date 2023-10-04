Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stock Plunges in Today's Trading Session

On the last day, NTPC's stock opened at ₹245.65 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of ₹246.7 and a low of ₹240.65 during the day. The market capitalization of NTPC is ₹233,835.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹251.5 and the 52-week low is ₹155.05. The stock had a trading volume of 808,347 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of NTPC stock shows that the price is ₹241.15. There has been a percent change of -1.83, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -4.5, meaning the stock has decreased by ₹4.5.
On the last day of trading for Ntpc on the BSE, there were a total of 808,347 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹245.65.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!