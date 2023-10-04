Hello User
Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stock Plunges in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:08 AM IST Trade
Ntpc stock price went down today, 04 Oct 2023, by -1.83 %. The stock closed at 245.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 241.15 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, NTPC's stock opened at 245.65 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of 246.7 and a low of 240.65 during the day. The market capitalization of NTPC is 233,835.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 251.5 and the 52-week low is 155.05. The stock had a trading volume of 808,347 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹241.15, down -1.83% from yesterday's ₹245.65

The current data of NTPC stock shows that the price is 241.15. There has been a percent change of -1.83, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -4.5, meaning the stock has decreased by 4.5.

04 Oct 2023, 08:08 AM IST Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed at ₹245.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Ntpc on the BSE, there were a total of 808,347 shares traded.

