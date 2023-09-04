Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stock Surges in Positive Trade

On the last day, NTPC opened at ₹218 and closed at ₹219.95. The stock reached a high of ₹231.45 and a low of ₹216.55. The market capitalization of NTPC is ₹223,605.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹231.45, while the 52-week low is ₹155.05. The BSE volume for NTPC on that day was 2,117,280 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹232.6, up 0.87% from yesterday's ₹230.6 The current stock price of Ntpc is ₹232.6. The stock has experienced a 0.87 percent change, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock is 2. This data suggests that Ntpc stock has seen a small increase in value. Share Via

Ntpc September futures opened at 234.2 as against previous close of 232.25 NTPC is currently trading at a spot price of 230.65. The bid price is slightly higher at 231.75, while the offer price is 231.8. The bid quantity and offer quantity are both at 3000. The stock has a high open interest of 67,101,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes Share Via

Ntpc share price update :Ntpc trading at ₹231.6, up 0.43% from yesterday's ₹230.6 The current stock price of NTPC is ₹231.6. There has been a 0.43% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1. Share Via

Ntpc share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 5.87% 3 Months 26.43% 6 Months 33.66% YTD 38.6% 1 Year 43.56% Share Via

Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹230.6, up 4.84% from yesterday's ₹219.95 The current data for Ntpc stock shows that the price is ₹230.6. There has been a percent change of 4.84, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 10.65, which further confirms the positive movement of the stock. Share Via

Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed at ₹219.95 on last trading day On the last day of trading for Ntpc on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 2,117,280. The closing price for the shares was ₹219.95. Share Via