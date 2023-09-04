Hello User
Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stock Surges in Positive Trade

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ntpc stock price went up today, 04 Sep 2023, by 0.87 %. The stock closed at 230.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 232.6 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc

On the last day, NTPC opened at 218 and closed at 219.95. The stock reached a high of 231.45 and a low of 216.55. The market capitalization of NTPC is 223,605.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 231.45, while the 52-week low is 155.05. The BSE volume for NTPC on that day was 2,117,280 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Sep 2023, 10:03 AM IST Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹232.6, up 0.87% from yesterday's ₹230.6

The current stock price of Ntpc is 232.6. The stock has experienced a 0.87 percent change, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock is 2. This data suggests that Ntpc stock has seen a small increase in value.

04 Sep 2023, 10:00 AM IST Ntpc September futures opened at 234.2 as against previous close of 232.25

NTPC is currently trading at a spot price of 230.65. The bid price is slightly higher at 231.75, while the offer price is 231.8. The bid quantity and offer quantity are both at 3000. The stock has a high open interest of 67,101,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

04 Sep 2023, 09:41 AM IST Ntpc share price update :Ntpc trading at ₹231.6, up 0.43% from yesterday's ₹230.6

The current stock price of NTPC is 231.6. There has been a 0.43% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.

04 Sep 2023, 09:35 AM IST Ntpc Live Updates

04 Sep 2023, 09:35 AM IST Ntpc share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.87%
3 Months26.43%
6 Months33.66%
YTD38.6%
1 Year43.56%
04 Sep 2023, 09:05 AM IST Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹230.6, up 4.84% from yesterday's ₹219.95

The current data for Ntpc stock shows that the price is 230.6. There has been a percent change of 4.84, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 10.65, which further confirms the positive movement of the stock.

04 Sep 2023, 08:03 AM IST Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed at ₹219.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Ntpc on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 2,117,280. The closing price for the shares was 219.95.

