Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC stock surges in positive trading session

Ntpc Share Price Today : On the last day, NTPC's stock opened at ₹310.6 and closed at ₹306.25. The stock reached a high of ₹321.7 and a low of ₹309 during the day. NTPC's market capitalization is currently at ₹307,481.28 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹315.65, while the 52-week low is ₹162.65. On the BSE, the stock saw a trading volume of 1,626,235 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for NTPC stock shows that the price is ₹317.1, with a percent change of 3.54 and a net change of 10.85. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive price movement, increasing by 3.54% or ₹10.85. This suggests that there is a demand for NTPC stock, potentially due to positive news or market sentiment. Investors may interpret this data as a positive sign and consider buying or holding onto NTPC stock.
