Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC stock surges in positive trading session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:02 AM IST
Livemint

Ntpc stock price went up today, 05 Jan 2024, by 3.54 %. The stock closed at 306.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 317.1 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Stock Price Today

Ntpc Share Price Today : On the last day, NTPC's stock opened at 310.6 and closed at 306.25. The stock reached a high of 321.7 and a low of 309 during the day. NTPC's market capitalization is currently at 307,481.28 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 315.65, while the 52-week low is 162.65. On the BSE, the stock saw a trading volume of 1,626,235 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jan 2024, 09:02 AM IST Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹317.1, up 3.54% from yesterday's ₹306.25

The current data for NTPC stock shows that the price is 317.1, with a percent change of 3.54 and a net change of 10.85. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive price movement, increasing by 3.54% or 10.85. This suggests that there is a demand for NTPC stock, potentially due to positive news or market sentiment. Investors may interpret this data as a positive sign and consider buying or holding onto NTPC stock.

05 Jan 2024, 08:12 AM IST Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed at ₹306.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Ntpc was 1,626,235 shares. The closing price for the stock was 306.25.

