Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 05 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ntpc stock price went down today, 05 Oct 2023, by -2.55 %. The stock closed at 241.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 235 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc

On the last day, the stock price of Ntpc opened at 241.15 and closed at the same price. The high for the day was also 241.15, while the low was 231.45. The market capitalization of Ntpc is currently 227,871.65 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 251.5, and the 52-week low is 158.8. On the BSE, a total of 791,067 shares were traded for Ntpc.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Oct 2023, 08:10 AM IST Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed at ₹241.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Ntpc on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 791,067. The closing price for the day was 241.15.

