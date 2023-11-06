Hello User
Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC stock sees gains in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ntpc stock price went up today, 06 Nov 2023, by 0.6 %. The stock closed at 234.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 235.75 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc

On the last day, NTPC opened at 233.95 and closed at 235.2. The stock's high for the day was 235.2 and the low was 233.5. The market capitalization of NTPC is 227,241.37 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 251.5 and the 52-week low is 161.2. The BSE volume for NTPC was 493,409 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Nov 2023, 09:32 AM IST Ntpc share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.95%
3 Months9.79%
6 Months34.49%
YTD40.79%
1 Year31.55%
06 Nov 2023, 09:19 AM IST Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹235.75, up 0.6% from yesterday's ₹234.35

The current data for Ntpc stock shows that the price is 235.75, with a percent change of 0.6 and a net change of 1.4. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.6% and the net change in price is 1.4. This information suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

06 Nov 2023, 08:09 AM IST Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed at ₹235.2 on last trading day

On the last day of Ntpc BSE volume, a total of 493,409 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was 235.2.

