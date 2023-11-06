Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC stock sees gains in today's trading

On the last day, NTPC opened at ₹233.95 and closed at ₹235.2. The stock's high for the day was ₹235.2 and the low was ₹233.5. The market capitalization of NTPC is ₹227,241.37 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹251.5 and the 52-week low is ₹161.2. The BSE volume for NTPC was 493,409 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.95%
|3 Months
|9.79%
|6 Months
|34.49%
|YTD
|40.79%
|1 Year
|31.55%
The current data for Ntpc stock shows that the price is ₹235.75, with a percent change of 0.6 and a net change of 1.4. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.6% and the net change in price is 1.4. This information suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
On the last day of Ntpc BSE volume, a total of 493,409 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was ₹235.2.
