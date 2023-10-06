Hello User
Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Shares Plummet as Trading Turns Bearish

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ntpc stock price went down today, 06 Oct 2023, by -0.47 %. The stock closed at 235 per share. The stock is currently trading at 233.9 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc

On the last day, NTPC had an open price of 237.85 and a close price of 235. The stock reached a high of 237.85 and a low of 232.1 during the day. The market capitalization of NTPC is 226,805.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 251.5 and the 52-week low is 158.8. The BSE volume for NTPC was 727,645 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Oct 2023, 09:04 AM IST Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹233.9, down -0.47% from yesterday's ₹235

Based on the current data, the stock price of NTPC is 233.9. There has been a percent change of -0.47, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.1, which means the stock price has decreased by 1.1.

06 Oct 2023, 08:10 AM IST Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed at ₹235 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Ntpc on the BSE, there were a total of 727,645 shares traded. The closing price for the day was 235.

