Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Shares Plummet as Trading Turns Bearish

On the last day, NTPC had an open price of ₹237.85 and a close price of ₹235. The stock reached a high of ₹237.85 and a low of ₹232.1 during the day. The market capitalization of NTPC is ₹226,805.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹251.5 and the 52-week low is ₹158.8. The BSE volume for NTPC was 727,645 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Based on the current data, the stock price of NTPC is ₹233.9. There has been a percent change of -0.47, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.1, which means the stock price has decreased by ₹1.1.
On the last day of trading for Ntpc on the BSE, there were a total of 727,645 shares traded. The closing price for the day was ₹235.
