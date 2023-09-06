Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC shares slump as trading turns bearish

On the last day, NTPC opened at a price of ₹236.05 and closed at ₹235.85. The stock reached a high of ₹236.95 and a low of ₹231.65. The market capitalization of NTPC is ₹227,483.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹236.4 and the 52-week low is ₹155.05. The stock had a trading volume of 894,652 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of NTPC stock shows that the stock's price is ₹232.85. There has been a percent change of -0.75, indicating a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -1.75, indicating a decrease of ₹1.75 in the stock's price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.11%
|3 Months
|27.68%
|6 Months
|32.69%
|YTD
|40.94%
|1 Year
|42.61%
The current stock price of NTPC is ₹234.65, with a percent change of 0.02 and a net change of 0.05. This means that the stock price has increased by a small margin, resulting in a minimal net change.
