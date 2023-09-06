Hello User
Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC shares slump as trading turns bearish

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ntpc stock price went down today, 06 Sep 2023, by -0.75 %. The stock closed at 234.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 232.85 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc

On the last day, NTPC opened at a price of 236.05 and closed at 235.85. The stock reached a high of 236.95 and a low of 231.65. The market capitalization of NTPC is 227,483.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 236.4 and the 52-week low is 155.05. The stock had a trading volume of 894,652 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Sep 2023, 09:49 AM IST Ntpc share price update :Ntpc trading at ₹232.85, down -0.75% from yesterday's ₹234.6

The current data of NTPC stock shows that the stock's price is 232.85. There has been a percent change of -0.75, indicating a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -1.75, indicating a decrease of 1.75 in the stock's price.

06 Sep 2023, 09:36 AM IST Ntpc share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.11%
3 Months27.68%
6 Months32.69%
YTD40.94%
1 Year42.61%
06 Sep 2023, 09:35 AM IST Ntpc Live Updates

06 Sep 2023, 09:11 AM IST Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹234.65, up 0.02% from yesterday's ₹234.6

The current stock price of NTPC is 234.65, with a percent change of 0.02 and a net change of 0.05. This means that the stock price has increased by a small margin, resulting in a minimal net change.

06 Sep 2023, 08:30 AM IST Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed at ₹235.85 on last trading day

