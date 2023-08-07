Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stocks Soar in Positive Trading Session

On the last day, NTPC opened at ₹220.15 and closed at ₹220.05. The stock reached a high of ₹222.15 and a low of ₹217.45. The market capitalization of NTPC is ₹211,047.94 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹226.6 and the 52-week low is ₹151.05. The BSE volume for NTPC shares was 995,415.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.