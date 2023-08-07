Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stocks Soar in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:49 AM IST Livemint

Ntpc stock price went up today, 07 Aug 2023, by 1.1 %. The stock closed at 217.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 220.3 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc

On the last day, NTPC opened at 220.15 and closed at 220.05. The stock reached a high of 222.15 and a low of 217.45. The market capitalization of NTPC is 211,047.94 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 226.6 and the 52-week low is 151.05. The BSE volume for NTPC shares was 995,415.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Aug 2023, 10:49 AM IST Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc trading at ₹220.3, up 1.1% from yesterday's ₹217.9

The current data for Ntpc stock shows that the price is 220.3 with a percent change of 1.1 and a net change of 2.4. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.1% and the net change in price is 2.4.

Click here for Ntpc Dividend

07 Aug 2023, 10:33 AM IST Ntpc share price update :Ntpc trading at ₹220.1, up 1.01% from yesterday's ₹217.9

The current stock price of Ntpc is 220.1, with a percent change of 1.01 and a net change of 2.2. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.01% or 2.2 points.

07 Aug 2023, 10:16 AM IST Ntpc share price NSE Live :Ntpc trading at ₹220.3, up 1.1% from yesterday's ₹217.9

The current stock price of Ntpc is 220.3, with a percent change of 1.1 and a net change of 2.4. This means that the stock has increased by 1.1% from its previous price and has gained 2.4 points.

07 Aug 2023, 10:05 AM IST Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹220.2, up 1.06% from yesterday's ₹217.9

The current stock price of NTPC is 220.2, with a percent change of 1.06 and a net change of 2.3. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.06% and the net change is positive at 2.3.

07 Aug 2023, 09:48 AM IST Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc trading at ₹219.7, up 0.83% from yesterday's ₹217.9

The current data for NTPC stock shows that the price is 219.7, with a percent change of 0.83 and a net change of 1.8. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.83% or 1.8 points.

Click here for Ntpc Profit Loss

07 Aug 2023, 09:35 AM IST Ntpc share price update :Ntpc trading at ₹218.75, up 0.39% from yesterday's ₹217.9

The current stock price of NTPC is 218.75, which represents a 0.39% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 0.85.

07 Aug 2023, 09:30 AM IST Ntpc Live Updates

07 Aug 2023, 09:19 AM IST Ntpc share price NSE Live :Ntpc trading at ₹219.5, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹217.9

The current data for NTPC stock shows that the price is 219.5 with a percent change of 0.73 and a net change of 1.6. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.73% or 1.6 points.

07 Aug 2023, 09:04 AM IST Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹217.65, down -1.09% from yesterday's ₹220.05

The current data for Ntpc stock shows that the price is 217.65, with a percent change of -1.09% and a net change of -2.4. This indicates that the stock's price has decreased by 1.09% and the net change is -2.4 points.

07 Aug 2023, 08:00 AM IST Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed at ₹220.05 yesterday

On the last day, NTPC had a BSE volume of 995,415 shares. The closing price for NTPC on that day was 220.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.