Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ntpc stock price went up today, 07 Nov 2023, by 0.87 %. The stock closed at 234.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 236.4 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc

On the last day, NTPC opened at 234.4 and closed at 234.35. The stock had a high of 237.2 and a low of 234.4. The market capitalization of NTPC is 229,229.19 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 251.5 and the 52-week low is 161.2. The BSE volume for NTPC was 208,721 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Nov 2023, 10:32 AM IST Ntpc share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
NTPC237.351.50.64251.5161.2230150.37
Power Grid Corporation Of India206.7-1.5-0.72209.0153.34192243.0
Adani Power395.251.550.39410.0132.55152445.51
Adani Green Energy938.813.251.432259.15439.35148708.97
Adani Energy Solutions775.554.30.563385.0630.086512.03
07 Nov 2023, 10:20 AM IST NTPC share price live: Today's Price range

The NTPC stock's low price for today was 235.25, while the high price was 237.05.

07 Nov 2023, 09:55 AM IST Ntpc Live Updates

07 Nov 2023, 09:40 AM IST Ntpc share price update :Ntpc trading at ₹236.4, up 0.87% from yesterday's ₹234.35

The current data of Ntpc stock shows that the price is 236.4 with a percent change of 0.87 and a net change of 2.05. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.87% and has a net increase of 2.05.

07 Nov 2023, 09:31 AM IST Ntpc share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.53%
3 Months9.87%
6 Months33.21%
YTD41.69%
1 Year33.29%
07 Nov 2023, 09:06 AM IST Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹236.4, up 0.87% from yesterday's ₹234.35

The current data for Ntpc stock shows that the price is 236.4, with a percent change of 0.87 and a net change of 2.05. This indicates that the stock has seen a slight increase in value, with a positive percent change and net change. However, without further information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of these changes.

07 Nov 2023, 08:11 AM IST Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed at ₹234.35 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Ntpc was 208,721 shares, and the closing price was 234.35.

