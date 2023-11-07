Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

On the last day, NTPC opened at ₹234.4 and closed at ₹234.35. The stock had a high of ₹237.2 and a low of ₹234.4. The market capitalization of NTPC is ₹229,229.19 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹251.5 and the 52-week low is ₹161.2. The BSE volume for NTPC was 208,721 shares.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|NTPC
|237.35
|1.5
|0.64
|251.5
|161.2
|230150.37
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|206.7
|-1.5
|-0.72
|209.0
|153.34
|192243.0
|Adani Power
|395.25
|1.55
|0.39
|410.0
|132.55
|152445.51
|Adani Green Energy
|938.8
|13.25
|1.43
|2259.15
|439.35
|148708.97
|Adani Energy Solutions
|775.55
|4.3
|0.56
|3385.0
|630.0
|86512.03
The NTPC stock's low price for today was ₹235.25, while the high price was ₹237.05.
The current data of Ntpc stock shows that the price is ₹236.4 with a percent change of 0.87 and a net change of 2.05. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.87% and has a net increase of 2.05.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.53%
|3 Months
|9.87%
|6 Months
|33.21%
|YTD
|41.69%
|1 Year
|33.29%
On the last day, the BSE volume for Ntpc was 208,721 shares, and the closing price was ₹234.35.
