Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 08 Aug 2023, 08:00 AM ISTLivemint
Ntpc stock price went down today, 08 Aug 2023, by -0.02 %. The stock closed at 217.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 217.85 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, NTPC's stock opened at ₹219.05 and closed at ₹217.9. The highest price recorded was ₹221.25, while the lowest was ₹217.7. The market capitalization of NTPC is ₹211,241.87 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹226.6 and the 52-week low is ₹151.05. The stock had a BSE volume of 480,337 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
08 Aug 2023, 08:00:25 AM IST
Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed at ₹217.9 yesterday
On the last day of trading on the BSE, NTPC had a trading volume of 480,337 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹217.9.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!