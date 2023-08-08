comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Aug 07 2023 15:58:22
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 118.8 -0.17%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 567.85 -0.94%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 609.55 -0.81%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 217.85 -0.02%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,392.75 1.04%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2023
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2023

1 min read . Updated: 08 Aug 2023, 08:00 AM IST Livemint

Ntpc stock price went down today, 08 Aug 2023, by -0.02 %. The stock closed at 217.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 217.85 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NtpcPremium
Ntpc

On the last day, NTPC's stock opened at 219.05 and closed at 217.9. The highest price recorded was 221.25, while the lowest was 217.7. The market capitalization of NTPC is 211,241.87 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 226.6 and the 52-week low is 151.05. The stock had a BSE volume of 480,337 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Aug 2023, 08:00:25 AM IST

Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed at ₹217.9 yesterday

On the last day of trading on the BSE, NTPC had a trading volume of 480,337 shares. The closing price for the stock was 217.9.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout