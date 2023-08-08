Hello User
Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Livemint

Ntpc stock price went down today, 08 Aug 2023, by -0.02 %. The stock closed at 217.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 217.85 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc

On the last day, NTPC's stock opened at 219.05 and closed at 217.9. The highest price recorded was 221.25, while the lowest was 217.7. The market capitalization of NTPC is 211,241.87 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 226.6 and the 52-week low is 151.05. The stock had a BSE volume of 480,337 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Aug 2023, 08:00 AM IST Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed at ₹217.9 yesterday

On the last day of trading on the BSE, NTPC had a trading volume of 480,337 shares. The closing price for the stock was 217.9.

